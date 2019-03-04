Rise in wind speed, temp delayed operations to contain Bandipur fire

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Conservator of Forest (Mysuru circle) Ambadi Madhav said on Sunday that the increase in wind speed and also temperature prolonged the operation to contain the fire in Bandipur National Park recently. Madhav, who was earlier the field director of Project Tiger, Bandipur, was later promoted and transferred as CCF. However, as there was a delay in appointing his successor, he started taking care of Bandipur too, and led the forest personnel in dousing the forest fire until recently, till he was replaced by another officer over a week ago.

Addressing a gathering during World Wildlife Day, celebrated along with a remembrance event organised for late IFS officer S Manikandhan who lost his life exactly a year ago in a wild elephant attack, Madhav said, “The increase in temperature and also wind made it difficult to control the fire, with the velocity of wind touching 40 km.”

“In all there are about 40 per cent vacant posts in Bandipur alone and there is a need for incorporating technology to be in sync with advancements.”

However, pressing helicopters into service came in handy else the fire would have spread further, said Madhav.