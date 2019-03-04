Home States Karnataka

Rise in wind speed, temp delayed operations to contain Bandipur fire

However, pressing helicopters into service came in handy else the fire would have spread further

Published: 04th March 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bandipur fire

Helicopters came in handy to douse the raging fire at Bandipur| Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Conservator of Forest (Mysuru circle) Ambadi Madhav said on Sunday that the increase in wind speed and also temperature prolonged the operation to contain the fire in Bandipur National Park recently. Madhav, who was earlier the field director of Project Tiger, Bandipur, was later promoted and transferred as CCF. However, as there was a delay in appointing his successor, he started taking care of Bandipur too, and led the forest personnel in dousing the forest fire until recently, till he was replaced by another officer over a week ago.

Addressing a gathering during World Wildlife Day, celebrated along with a remembrance event organised for late IFS officer S Manikandhan who lost his life exactly a year ago in a wild elephant attack, Madhav said, “The increase in temperature and also wind made it difficult to control the fire, with the velocity of wind touching 40 km.”

“In all there are about 40 per cent vacant posts in Bandipur alone and there is a need for incorporating technology to be in sync with advancements.”

However, pressing helicopters into service came in handy else the fire would have spread further, said Madhav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur National Park Bandipur National Park fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp