Tenders floated for North-South portion of elevated corridor

The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited on Sunday floated tenders for the North-South section of the elevated corridor project for the city, divided into three packages.

Published: 04th March 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited on Sunday floated tenders for the North-South section of the elevated corridor project for the city, divided into three packages. Tenders have been floated for a distance of 22.12km, at a total cost of Rs 4,612.49 crore.

Package 1
Construction of 4/6 lane elevated corridor from Baptist Hospital to J C Nagar on Jayamahal Road, via Mehkri Circle, for a distance of 6.15km. The estimated cost is Rs 1,223.33 crore.

Package 2
Construction of two/three/four/five/six-lane, including multi-level (double decker) 8.75km corridor from J C Nagar to Shanthi Nagar bus station via Jayamahal Road, Cantonment Railway Station, Queen’s Road, Minsk Square, Kasturba Road, Siddalingaiah Circle, Vittal Mallya Road, Richmond Circle and K H Road. The estimated cost is Rs 1,853.77 crore.

Package 3
Construction of 4-lane elevated corridor running 7.22km from Shanthi Nagar bus station to Central Silk Board Junction via BTS Road, Bannerghatta Road Junction, Bosch, National Dairy Reseach Institute, Adugodi, Hosur Road. The estimated cost is Rs 1,535.39 crore.The tenders have been modelled on Engineering, Procurement and Construction, and the deadline for submission is May 3.

