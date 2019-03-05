After KFD, now rat fever threatens Shivamogga

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: After Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) and H1N1 (swine flu), it is leptospirosis (also known as rat fever) which has struck the district with 21 positive cases being reported in the first two months of this year.

With this, the Health Department is now fighting three diseases — KFD, swine flu and leptospirosis — simultaneously in the district.

Leptospirosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira and affects both humans

as well as other animals.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said that the 21 positive cases have been reported from Sorab, Shikaripura, Bhadravati, Thirthahalli, and Shivamogga taluks. “While 11 cases were reported in January, the remaining were reported in the third week of February.”