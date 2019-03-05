Lok Sabha polls 2019: Easy electoral debut unlikely for Nikhil Gowda

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With veteran actress Sumalatha set to enter the political battle in Mandya parliamentary constituency, the electoral debut of JD(S) first family’s third generation member Nikhil Kumaraswamy does not appear to be easy.

By the virtue of being the son of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Nikhil enjoys a strong party organisational support in the constituency, while Sumalatha is riding on a sympathy wave following the recent death of her actor-turned-politician husband Ambareesh.

The JD(S)’s resounding victory in the polls in the district appear to have boosted the confidence of the Gowdas that the people of Mandya will not let the family down.

However, Sumalatha does not appear to be worried about Nikhil’s debut or the seemingly overwhelming presence the JD(S) has in the district. Sources close to the actress confirmed that she has made up her mind to contest the Lok Sabha election even as an independent candidate if the Congress gives up the seat to JD(S), its alliance partner. Sumalatha has on many occasions hinted that she will contest the election only from Mandya and turned down the suggestions from a few Congress leaders to contest from Bengaluru.