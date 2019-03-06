Alliance Air likely to start Kochi-Hyderabad flight via Mysuru 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Here’s a good news for Mysureans; the Alliance Air has come forward to start Kochi-Hyderabad flight via Mysuru soon. The flight connecting prominent metro cities like Kochi and Hyderabad with Mysuru will boost tourism and investments in the region, sources said. I’Though six more routes have been cleared under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (Udan-3) , the Alliance Air impressed with the potential of this route has written to the Airports Authority of India for a slot to start flight services.

The airline’s commercial team visited Mysuru and held talks with airport authorities and it has plans to hold talks with industrialists, tour operators, hoteliers and other stakeholders with an appeal to make use of the flight services to both Kochi and Hyderabad.

The team that noted the steady carrying capacity of True Jet’s Chennai-Mysuru flight with an average of

65-70 passengers in the 72-seater aircraft wanted to tap the potential. Mysuru Airport director C Manjunath confirmed the visit of Alliance Air commercial and marketing teams to Mysuru.

He said they have extended all support from the AAI side and even assured them of connecting them to other stakeholders, so that there would be good response. He said there are enquiries to flights to Goa and Tirupathi from people.