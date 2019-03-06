Home States Karnataka

Forced to apologise for comments on India-Pakistan tension, Karnataka assistant professor files case against ABVP workers

Published: 06th March 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 09:03 AM

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Assistant professor Sandeep Wathar of Dr PG Halkatti Engineering College and Technology lodged a complaint with the police against ABVP workers for forcing him to kneel down following his social media comments on India-Pakistan tension.

APMC police registered an FIR based on a video which shows Wathar being forced to apologise.

Wathar claimed that he received threat calls from unidentified people.

He told The New Indian Express that his parents have been disturbed by the incident for the last four days and his mother is still in shock. “I have filed a complaint because I want to teach them a lesson. I have not posted any anti-national or provocative statements”, he said. He alleged that a few members of the ABVP have been causing “nuisance” at his college ever since he posted his comments on social media. 

Wathar, who was on a two-day leave after incident returned to college only on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the college administration has formed a five-member committee to look into the incident.

College principal V P Huggi said, “We will summon Wathar before committee within two days. We have framed questions based on the incident... We have also sought legal opinion on taking action against the assistant professor”.

It is said that five ABVP members, including its Vijayapura unit general secretary Sachin Bagewadi are booked for the incident. Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said action will be taken based on the video footage. 

Defends comments

Wathar said, “I still defend my post as I have not written against the nation. I sought peace between the two countries  (India and Pakistan).” 

He further added, “I want to interact with those who staged the protest against me. I want to take classes on nationalism. I am happy that my family, colleagues, friends, and students supported me. I do not know whether any complaint has registered against me in any of the police stations.”

