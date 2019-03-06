Home States Karnataka

PM’s rally to be held in Kalaburagi today

BJP state unit has requested the party high command to hold three more public meetings for the Prime Minister in Karnataka.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at work on Nutan Vidyalaya Grounds in Kalaburagi on Tuesday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP state unit has requested the party high command to hold three more public meetings for the Prime Minister in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi for a massive rally on Wednesday, in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls. Senior BJP leader R Ashoka has been entrusted the task of arranging Modi’s public meetings.

Kalaburagi District Health Officer Madhava Rao Patil and coordinator of Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme Dr Alibaba said 26 beneficiaries of the scheme will interact with Modi. These include nine from Kalaburagi, six from Aland, one from Jewargi taluk and one from Aurad taluk of Bidar district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka BJP PM Modi BJP rally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp