PM’s rally to be held in Kalaburagi today

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP state unit has requested the party high command to hold three more public meetings for the Prime Minister in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi for a massive rally on Wednesday, in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls. Senior BJP leader R Ashoka has been entrusted the task of arranging Modi’s public meetings.

Kalaburagi District Health Officer Madhava Rao Patil and coordinator of Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme Dr Alibaba said 26 beneficiaries of the scheme will interact with Modi. These include nine from Kalaburagi, six from Aland, one from Jewargi taluk and one from Aurad taluk of Bidar district.