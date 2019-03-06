Home States Karnataka

Tech glitch denies Karnataka family boy’s share of rations

Every time Mohammed Shalam tries to include the name of his son Mohammed Samiullah in the website, the message says the Kannada name is not proper. 

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR:  The father of a six-year-old son is finding it difficult to link his son’s Aadhaar with the ration card. Every time Mohammed Shalam tries to include the name of his son Mohammed Samiullah in the website, the message says the Kannada name is not proper. This ‘error’ is depriving his family of 7kg additional rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

While the Aadhaar centre says there is no mistake at their end, the Food and Civil Supplies department has no answer. Mohammed  Shalam says he has been running from pillar to post as the government website has been rejecting the registration of his son’s name in the ration card.

This problem has been persisting despite he updating his son’s name in Kannada in the Aadhaar database. An official at the Aadhaar coordination unit in Raichur told TNIE that the names should be mentioned in regional languages to avail ration card and that Samiullah’s name was updated in Kannada. 

