Karnataka government hospitals​ in good health, generate Rs 108 crore in 3 months

BENGALURU: For the first time in the history of Karnataka, the government hospitals have generated revenue of Rs 108 crore in three months. The hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme have been asked to meet a target of Rs 500 crore by the end of this year.

Announcing this on Wednesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Shivanand Patil said, “The health department can generate revenue on its own and we might not need any money from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Hospitals are meeting their targets.”The minister told media that the state-run hospitals were well equipped and now more people were availing the schemes which had helped in revenue generation.

Revealing the data obtained of the 405 state-run hospitals, including taluk and district hospitals, which have been empanelled under the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat and the state’s Arogya Karnataka scheme, he said 19 hospitals in the state have generated revenue of more than Rs 1 crore. Of these, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology has generated the highest of Rs 30.21 crore of revenue followed by Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology which has generated Rs 6.31 crore.

Answering a question about shortage of medicines and manpower in government hospitals, the minister dismissed the claim and said there is enough money with National Health Mission officers. The Taluk Health Officers and District Health Officers have been given a free hand to purchase the medicines in case of emergencies. “Of the revenue generated, there are plans to give 30 percent as an incentive to the hospitals,” he added.

Maintaining that the state-run hospitals were well equipped with infrastructure as well as manpower, he said, “We have recruited 619 permanent doctors, 1,343 general medicine doctors on contract basis and 458 specialists at state government hospitals both in urban and in rural areas.”Former Additional Chief Secretary M Madan Gopal and former dean of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences were present at the conference.

‘Display rate charts or face action’

The Health minister on Wednesday warned the private hospitals of “strict action” if they do not display the rate charts for various treatments. This is a must for the hospitals under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2019.Most of the hospitals have not adhered to this.