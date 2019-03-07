Horse-trading case: JD(S) MLA seeks more time

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kolar JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Bengaluru on Wednesday in connection with the investigation regarding horse-trading charges. After appearing before the investigating officer, Gowda has sought more time to respond to the questions raised by the ACB and is expected to be questioned on Thursday.

During the alleged 'Operation Lotus 2' by the BJP, Gowda had claimed that BJP MLAs had offered him Rs 5 crore and had promised to pay Rs 25 crore provided he resigned as MLA from Congress. He was allegedly among the several MLAs approached by the BJP.

Sources said though Srinivas was issued multiple notices to appear before ACB, he failed to respond. The MLA was forced to appear before the officials as the 15-day duration provided in the recent notice had lapsed. Following the same, Srinivas visited the ACB office on Wednesday seeking more time to appear before the investigating officer.

Srinivas had alleged that BJP leaders Vishwanath, Ashwath Narayan and Yogeshwar had offered him Rs 25 crore to resign from his party, of which Rs 5 crore was given. The Rs 5 crore, Gowda had claimed, was at his residence for more than two months, he said.

This horse-trading ahead of the budget session of the Legislative Assembly, had prompted one social worker to file a complaint with the ACB against Gowda and three BJP leaders.