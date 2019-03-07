Decide between ‘looto aur baanto’ government or ‘mazboot’ one: PM Modi

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The people of Karnataka as well as the rest of the country should decide whether they want a ‘Looto aur Baanto government’, like the one in Karnataka, to come to power at the Centre, or a ‘mazboot sarkar’ (strong government) which can lead the nation in the right direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of over one lakh people at N V Grounds here, his second public meeting in Karnataka in the last one month, said the coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy came to power promising the people that they would waive all crop loans immediately. He asked the farmers of Karnataka how many of them had got the entire crop loan waived and how many had received partial loan waver. “This is a government which has lied and back-stabbed the people,” Modi charged. “Do you want a government at the Centre which deceives farmers?” he questioned.

Taking potshots at Kumaraswamy, Modi said Karnataka’s CM is ‘remote-controlled’ by Congress and other forces. “Let the Kumaraswamy government spell out its achievements and give details of loan waiver to the people,”he taunted.

Listing out some of the achievements of his government in the last five years, the PM said the opposition parties initially criticised the Jan Dhan and Aadhaar schemes. “Some people even went to the Supreme Court against Aadhaar. But it is because of Aadhaar that subsidies under various schemes are reaching the accounts of beneficiaries directly,” he said.

Modi said that prior to the NDA government coming to power, there were over eight crore ghost beneficiaries who were getting the benefits of various schemes. “These ‘beneficiaries’ were getting subsidies and other benefits to the tune of `1.10 lakh crore every year. After I assumed power, screening of such people, who were alive only only in records, was taken up and most of the ghost beneficiaries were eliminated. Now, only deserving beneficiaries are getting the benefits of the many schemes,” he said.

The action against corruption has badly affected the opposition parties, which is why their only target now is “Modi” and only aim is “Modi Hatao”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked at a mammoth gathering of over one lakh people at N V Grounds in Kalaburagi.“A person with the blessings of over 125 crore people is not afraid of any body, be it Hindustan, Pakistan or thieves. When people hear or see Modi, they shout ‘Modi, Modi’. The real power of Modi is the 125 crore people of India,” he said.