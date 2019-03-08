Karnataka: Rs 14,000 crore investment to bring 13,000 jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday cleared 14 new projects that will bring in Rs 14,000 crore investment to the state and generate employment for 13,000 people. The 115th Single Window Clearance Committee, headed by Industries Minister K J George, cleared the projects in automobiles, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, aerospace component manufacturing and food processing sectors. According to an official from the Industries Department, Jubilant Biosys Ltd and Automotive Axles Ltd (AAL) in Mysuru are among the major investment proposals cleared by the committee on Thursday.

Jubilant Biosys, a Bengaluru-based subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences, had recently announced a new integrated drug discovery collaboration with Sanofi in the central nervous system therapeutic area. Automotive Axes Ltd is one of the largest manufacturers of rear drive axle assemblies in the country.

The Industries department official said they will soon release all the details of the projects cleared. Some of the proposals are related to expansion of existing facilities, while most are new projects, the officials said adding most of them are coming up in and around Bengaluru.

During the meeting, which was also attended by senior officers from the Industries Department, Minister George said the government is committed to creating a conducive industrial ecosystem in the state. The focus is on ensuring ease of doing business for industries and employment generation, he said and assured all required assistance to industries to start operations at the earliest.