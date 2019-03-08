Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Rs 14,000 crore investment to bring 13,000 jobs

The state government on Thursday cleared 14 new projects that will bring in `14,000 crore investment to the state and generate employment for 13,000 people.

Published: 08th March 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

K J George

Karnataka Industries Minister K J George (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday cleared 14 new projects that will bring in Rs 14,000 crore investment to the state and generate employment for 13,000 people. The 115th Single Window Clearance Committee, headed by Industries Minister K J George, cleared the projects in automobiles, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, aerospace component manufacturing and food processing sectors. According to an official from the Industries Department, Jubilant Biosys Ltd and Automotive Axles Ltd (AAL) in Mysuru are among the major investment proposals cleared by the committee on Thursday.

Jubilant Biosys, a Bengaluru-based subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences, had recently announced a new integrated drug discovery collaboration with Sanofi in the central nervous system therapeutic area. Automotive Axes Ltd is one of the largest manufacturers of rear drive axle assemblies in the country. 

The Industries department official said they will soon release all the details of the projects cleared. Some of the proposals are related to expansion of existing facilities, while most are new projects, the officials said adding most of them are coming up in and around Bengaluru.

During the meeting, which was also attended by senior officers from the Industries Department, Minister George said the government is committed to creating a conducive industrial ecosystem in the state. The focus is on ensuring ease of doing business for industries and employment generation, he said and assured all required assistance to industries to start operations at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government Karnataka development projects Karnataka investment Karnataka employment generation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp