Congress MP BK Hariprasad accuses PM Modi of ‘match-fixing’ with Pakistan, kicks up a storm

BENGALURU: Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka B K Hariprasad on Thursday sparked off a furore over the Pulwama terror attack in which more than 40 CRPF personnel were martyred. Despite his party’s stance not to politicise the tragedy, Hariprasad accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “match-fixing” with Pakistan over the incident. His remark came under sharp criticism from union ministers as well as citizens alike.

“There is a match-fixing between Narendra Modi and Imran Khan ... else, this Pulwama incident wouldn’t have taken place. People, who talk about the security of the nation, can detect two kg of beef in Akhlaq’s house and two kg of beef in Kerala guest house and they can’t detect 350 RDX on the national highway? It is a shame on them,” Hariprasad told reporters on Thursday.

His remark on the Pulwama attack came after Union minister Ravishankar Prasad questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his press conference with regards to the Rafale deal papers going missing. Not stopping at once, Hariprasad reiterated his statement.

“Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify whether there is any match-fixing between Narendra Modi and Pakistan. Or else, without their knowledge, this Pulwama incident would not have taken place. If you look at the chain of events that took place after Pulwama, it looks like Narendra Modi had a match-fixing with Pakistan people (SIC)”.

Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to slam the MP. “When doubting the IAF didn’t work, Congress stoops lower by insulting our heroes & indirectly calling India a terror state. Mr Hariprasad, YOUR leaders peddle ISI version of events & their statements get printed in Pak media (sic)” he tweeted.