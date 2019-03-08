Vacate-in-a-day PWD notice gives Kadoli village residents a shocker  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has put the residents of Kadoli village in Belagavi taluk in a fix by asking them to vacate their houses just a day after serving the notice to widen a road. Thus, over 50 property holders whose houses are situated on the road are in shock. In the notice, PWD has mentioned that it has been proposed to widen the 1km main road of Kadoli village. It also mentioned that the houses built around 70 to 100 years ago are illegal.

Mallikarjun, a resident, said, “I have got PWD notice dated March 5 from the GP. It adds that we have to vacate before March 6,” Sanjeevkumar, PWD executive engineer, said, “The village road has been converted into major district road road some years ago.

There is no provision to compensate the property holders. We have served notice as per rules.” As the PWD started the work even after residents objections, villagers had filed writ petition in Dharwad HC and succeeded to get a stay.