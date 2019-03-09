Home States Karnataka

Anything can happen in politics: Sumalatha

Thanking the people of Mandya for accepting her as their daughter-in law, Sumalatha clarified that she was not meeting people, keeping elections in mind.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:13 AM

Sumalatha Ambareesh offered prayers at Chamundi Hills on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: While Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and wife Anitha Kumaraswamy are busy visiting temples ahead of son Nikhil’s political debut from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Congress ticket aspirant Sumalatha Ambareesh is also temple hopping.

A day after she visited Narasimhaswamy and Gangadhareshwara temples in Malavalli, Sumalatha visited Chamundeshwari, Kote Anjaneyaswamy and Ganesha temples in Mysuru.

Sumalatha said that she would wait for the Congress ticket “till the last minute” and then take a final call. “Though I haven’t met anyone for the party ticket, anything can happen in politics. I am taking cautious steps before taking a final decision,” she added.

On the war of words on social media between Ambareesh’s fans and JD(S) workers, Sumalatha said that she cannot stop them from writing, but appealed to them not to make derogatory statements against anyone. “Don’t use words that hurt,” she said, and advised fans to restrain themselves from making personal attacks on social media.

Sumalatha said that as a mother, she would be pained if someone attacks her son. Similarly, an attack on Nikhil would hurt his mother Anitha, she said. Thanking the people of Mandya for accepting her as their daughter-in law, Sumalatha clarified that she was not meeting people, keeping elections in mind. “I am happy as people are voluntarily coming to support me,” she added.She said she would abide by the fan’s decision and the people’s opinion if the Congress denies her a ticket.

Sumalatha did not express desire to join party: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has stated that Sumalata, wife of actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, has neither expressed interest to join the party nor sought the support of the party to contest from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Shettar told reporters that Sumalatha might have visited some legislators or local leaders but BJP as a national party could not respond unless she herself approaches the party leadership. She has on her own announced that she will be contesting from Mandya LS seat, he added.

