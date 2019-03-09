KSEEB goes online, saves Rs 2 crore on paper

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has saved 48 lakh A4 size sheets in the last two years, thanks to the online system implemented at the board. Since 2017-18, the board has adopted online system for registration, announcement of results and revaluation process and this has saved paper, money as well as human hours.

According to the board, during 2017-18 and 2018-19 it saved around Rs 2 crore as direct savings.

KSEEB director V Sumangala said, “Earlier, everything was done in paper.

Registration of students by filling OMR sheets, rectifying errors and re-verifying them and sending copies of examination admission tickets to schools. Now, the admission tickets are also uploaded on Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS) in a PDF format so that they can download it, saving a lot of paper.”