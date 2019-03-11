Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sumalatha to announce her decision on March 18

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Actor Sumalatha, who is busy touring the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, said she would announce her decision about contesting the upcoming general elections on March 18. “I have not yet taken a final decision on contesting the Lok Sabha elections. I will announce the same within a week,” she said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, she said that she was being urged to contest the Lok Sabha elections on April 18.

She said Congress leaders, party workers and Ambareesh fans want her to enter politics. Recalling her tour in all assembly constituencies of Mandya, she said she received an overwhelming response from the public. Sumalatha had said that she was mother India to Darshan, who has supported her family and her ambitions. He has asked people to follow her if she contests in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hinting that too many from Sandalwood will campaign for her, she refused to disclose names. She clarified that irrigation minister D K Shivakumar was not pressuring her to contest and advised her to contest from elsewhere.

However, Sumalatha has said she would contest only from Mandya. When asked about Minister H D Revanna's comments, she refused to comment. She said the people of the state were tracking the developments and will soon react.

She said she was happy to know that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy apologised for Revanna’s remarks and said she entered social media for political reasons. Meanwhile, Sumalatha was given rousing reception during her visit to Nagamangala.

Hundreds of Congress workers, former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, fans and others burst crackers and welcomed Sumalatha.