Embassy Group to support Karnataka government schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Embassy Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state Department of Education to provide infrastructure support and educational programmes to 16 government schools. The MoU has been signed for the next two years.

Speaking about the agreement, S R Umashankar, Principal Secretary to Primary and Secondary Education Department, said, “The endeavour of Embassy Group through their Community Outreach team in mobilising CSR funds and NGOs and their zeal in strengthening primary education is laudable. Hope they carry the torch and lead other corporates in providing facilities to needy children.”

Jitu Virwani, Managing Director and Chairman, Embassy Group, said, “At Embassy Group, we always strive to open new educational doors for Bengaluru’s under-privileged students. “We are very happy to partner with the Department of Education to enhance and uplift the current government education system. We hope that this will inspire more corporates and NGOs to partner with the government in these endeavours to create model government schools across Karnataka and deepen the developmental impact we have on society.”