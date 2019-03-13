Home States Karnataka

It’s watermelon plantations everywhere ahead of Chendu festival in Polali

Another reason for the dip in production is a massive decrease in the number of households growing them.

Published: 13th March 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

50 families have turned their paddy farms into watermelon plantations.

50 families have turned their paddy farms into watermelon plantations. | Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 50 families in Polali and surrounding areas have turned their paddy farms into watermelon plantations keeping in mind the annual Chendu festival at the Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple to be held in the first week of April. Reason: Watermelons are offered to the deity during the five-day festival and then sold to the devotees.

Watermelon is an integral part of the festival and residents nurture them like their own children for three months leading to the festival and reap profits enough to sustain them for a year. This year, however, production has seen a dip, say residents owing to the unseasonal mist in the region for the past few weeks. This mist has resulted in the withering of flowers and as a result, the long furrows meant for 20 watermelons, have nothing at all, says Narayana.  Another reason for the dip in production is a massive decrease in the number of households growing them. However, undeterred, residents are eagerly looking forward to the melon-filled festival.

Lalitha, another resident who grows the fruit, says massive labour cost and an increase in seed price have resulted in the fall in watermelon cultivation. “Twenty years ago, the temple used to be surrounded by stalls selling the fruit ... but now, it has reduced to a handful,” she adds.

Narayana’s son-in-law Ramesh, who is visiting home from the Gulf for Chendu, explains the connection between watermelon and the festival. According to him, the festival symbolises beheading of demons Chanda and Munda by Goddess Kali and the watermelons — which symbolise the heads of the demons — are offered to the deity.

According to a resident, “Only watermelons grown in Polali and surrounding areas and sold here during the festival ... watermelons from elsewhere are a strict no-no.”  Temple priest Narayana Bhat told TNIE that melons are typical to the region and are coincidentally grown during summer. The extensive use of the fruit in the celebration began with an intention to beat the scorching summer during the festival. Over the years, it has assumed various meanings, he adds. The Chendu this year is likely to commence on April 5, say residents, where locals play a game of football.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polali Chendu festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp