Karnataka cop earns praise for quick action in molestation case

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A woman police sub-inspector attached to Lashkar police station has come in for praise for tracing a man, who was accused of molesting a fellow passenger on a bus recently, within 48 hours. She later took to Twitter to thank the police for coming to her rescue. “A big thank you to PSI Pooja of Lashkar police station for finding the culprit who molested me in less than 48 hours of lodging a complaint. Police personnel like this help to restore our faith in the legal system. Thank you again,” she tweeted. The very post has been liked by over 100 Twitter users.​

The girl, a native of Kodagu and student of University of Mysore, was recently travelling in a KSRTC Airavata class bus (Mangaluru-Mysuru route) when she allegedly had an unsavoury experience. She boarded the bus in Kodagu and was travelling towards Mysuru when she felt she was being touched inappropriately several times by a co-passenger, aged around 50, travelling in the seat behind her.

Enraged, she picked an argument with him, but none of the fellow passengers came to her support. What irked her further was that both the bus conductor and driver allegedly did not believe in her claims, she told the police. Not willing to let it go, she also took the matter to the KSRTC authorities, but to no avail. She later went to the police commissioner’s office complex where she met DCP (law and order) N Muthuraju and narrated her ordeal. The officer referred the case to the jurisdictional Lashkar police station.

When contacted Pooja Hattaraki said, “The girl was depressed as none of the other passengers had come to her support. During the course of enquiry, the girl was still unconvinced and I offered to pursue the case after registering her complaint.”