Karnataka High Court: Provide speed-breakers on Mysuru-Virajpet highway

The petition was filed by advocate HC Prakasha, resident of Rajajinagar and AM Mahesh, a law student from Hebbal.

By Express News Service

The Karnataka High Court directed the authorities of the Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD), Virajpet, to ensure that speed breakers are provided at an interval of 500 metres for the 11 km stretch on State Highway Number 90, between Mysuru and Virajpet, passing through Mathigodu Elephant Camp.

Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar passed this interim order after hearing the public interest litigation petition, seeking directions to the forest and PWD to take immediate steps to ban night traffic between 6 pm and 6 am on the state highway.  

The petition was filed by advocate HC Prakasha, resident of Rajajinagar and AM Mahesh, a law student from Hebbal. During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel, Nalina Mayegowda submitted that vehicles moving on State Highway Number 90 (Mysuru-Virajpet road), which passes through Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve near Matthigodu Elephant Camp, was a threat to elephants. The petitioner also demanded for an interim direction to the authorities, to provide for speed breakers on the highway, to keep a check on the speed of vehicles.

Meanwhile, additional government advocate D Nagaraja, submitted a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, requesting him to provide speed breakers and put up notice boards on the state highway. 

Further, on instructions of the executive engineer, PWD, Nagaraj submitted that the authorities would provide speed breakers at an interval of 500 meters on the 11 km stretch, if ten days’ time was granted.
Taking note of it, the court issued directions to put speed breakers, and adjourned the hearing to March 19, 2019, for compliance of the interim order. 

