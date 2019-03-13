Toxic chemicals main reason for Hulithotlu deaths

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Finally, the reason for four deaths that occurred at Hulithotlu village in Hiriyur taluk of the district late last year is out. Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said a “nano percentage” of toxic chemicals, mainly those of monocrotophos, were found in the sorghum flour and the consumption of jowar balls made of it (flour) led to the deaths.

He said the Forensic Science Laboratory came to the conclusion about the reason for the deaths after getting a detailed report from Mysuru-based CFTRI. The SP also said the flour had been stored in a bag that had traces of the toxic chemicals used for cotton cultivation.

The flour was stored in it without knowing that the chemicals were present there and this led to the contamination of the food resulting in the deaths. He also said the case would be closed as the poisoning was unintentional. A charge-sheet would be filed by the police before the court shortly, he said.