Lingayat leader Maate Mahadevi critical in hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health condition of Maate Mahadevi, a prominent religious leader from Karnataka belonging to the Lingayat community is critical. She is being treated at Manipal hospital in the city.

According to doctors from the hospital, 73-year-old Maate Mahadevi is suffering from multiple organ failure and was admitted to hospital on March 9th.

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, director Manipal Institute of Nephrology said, "She has been suffering from kidney and lung disease and we are treating her at the ICU. Her condition is critical as she has multiple organ failure."

Doctors also said that she had come for treatment five months ago with the same problems and that time she recovered. "But now her condition is critical and she is on fluids," said doctors.