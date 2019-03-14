Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Teary-eyed Deve Gowda gives up Hassan seat for grandson Prajwal Revanna

The JD(S) patriarch, in an emotional speech, let go of the seat he had debuted from six decades ago to make way for PWD minister HD Revanna’s son. 

Published: 14th March 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-PM Deve Gowda breaks down while addressing a gathering at Mudalahippe on Wednesday.

Ex-PM Deve Gowda breaks down while addressing a gathering at Mudalahippe on Wednesday.

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

MUDALAHIPPE (HASSAN DIST): Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday officially announced that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be the party candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. The JD(S) patriarch, in an emotional speech, let go of the seat he had debuted from six decades ago to make way for Public Works Department minister H D Revanna’s son. 

Despite the flak his party and family have been facing for securing Mandya seat for his other grandson and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar, Deve Gowda went on to announce Prajwal as candidate. A teary-eyed Deve Gowda, addressing a gathering at Mudalahippe, claimed that he was pained by the allegations of dynastic politics against his family.

Not just Deve Gowda, even Revanna, his wife Bhavani, older son Suraj Revanna as well as Prajwal became emotional, taking a cue from the party chief. 

The entire family broke into tears as Deve Gowda expressed his desire to stay away from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, paving the way for his grandson. 

“I cannot be in politics forever. Prajwal is an engineering graduate and I advised him to complete MTech course in Australia, but he refused. Now I am taking your permission to announce Prajwal as MP candidate from Hassan constituency and you should also extend love, affection and support to him,” an emotional Gowda told a dumbstruck gathering.  

Reiterating his disappointment over being accused of excessive dynastic politics, Deve Gowda said many people outside the family has been made MLCs and his family was being unduly targeted.

“What wrong have I done for the state or the nation? Why are they are not attacking other leaders who also indulge in family politics? I have never discriminated against Lingayats, Kurubas and Schedule Caste community. I have made people from all communities MLAs, MLCs, Mayor and members of autonomous bodies,” Gowda said.

While Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy breaking into tears at public functions is not uncommon, Revanna drew attention after turning emotional. His generally stoic wife Bhavani too was in tears.

The whole gathering fell silent as Gowda broke down recalling his political journey. Emotions ran high as workers began raising slogans in favour of Deve Gowda, Prajwal and Suraj. It took the party workers’ appeal, pledging loyalty and support to the Gowda family, to contain the emotional pitches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections Deve Gowda Prajwal Revanna Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp