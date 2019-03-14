Lok Sabha elections 2019: Teary-eyed Deve Gowda gives up Hassan seat for grandson Prajwal Revanna

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

MUDALAHIPPE (HASSAN DIST): Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday officially announced that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be the party candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. The JD(S) patriarch, in an emotional speech, let go of the seat he had debuted from six decades ago to make way for Public Works Department minister H D Revanna’s son.

Despite the flak his party and family have been facing for securing Mandya seat for his other grandson and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar, Deve Gowda went on to announce Prajwal as candidate. A teary-eyed Deve Gowda, addressing a gathering at Mudalahippe, claimed that he was pained by the allegations of dynastic politics against his family.

Not just Deve Gowda, even Revanna, his wife Bhavani, older son Suraj Revanna as well as Prajwal became emotional, taking a cue from the party chief.

The entire family broke into tears as Deve Gowda expressed his desire to stay away from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, paving the way for his grandson.

“I cannot be in politics forever. Prajwal is an engineering graduate and I advised him to complete MTech course in Australia, but he refused. Now I am taking your permission to announce Prajwal as MP candidate from Hassan constituency and you should also extend love, affection and support to him,” an emotional Gowda told a dumbstruck gathering.

Reiterating his disappointment over being accused of excessive dynastic politics, Deve Gowda said many people outside the family has been made MLCs and his family was being unduly targeted.

“What wrong have I done for the state or the nation? Why are they are not attacking other leaders who also indulge in family politics? I have never discriminated against Lingayats, Kurubas and Schedule Caste community. I have made people from all communities MLAs, MLCs, Mayor and members of autonomous bodies,” Gowda said.

While Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy breaking into tears at public functions is not uncommon, Revanna drew attention after turning emotional. His generally stoic wife Bhavani too was in tears.

The whole gathering fell silent as Gowda broke down recalling his political journey. Emotions ran high as workers began raising slogans in favour of Deve Gowda, Prajwal and Suraj. It took the party workers’ appeal, pledging loyalty and support to the Gowda family, to contain the emotional pitches.