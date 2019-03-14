Meet the new age brides tying mangalsutras to grooms

By Online Desk

The times, they are a-changin, and with the changing times, the brides and grooms too have jumped on bandwagon of smashing the traditional patriarchal rituals. Two brides in Vijayapura district of Karnataka have become the flag-bearers of the new-age wedding when they tied the mangalsutras- the sacred marital thread in Hinduism- around their respective to-be husbands' necks.

At the 'distinctive wedding' as people called it, both the brides and grooms belong from different castes decided on not having a 'shubh mahurat'- auspicious time- for the ceremony.

The grooms, Amit and Prabhuraj married Priya and Ankita in a 12th century's Shri Basavanna's tradition respectively. Both the pair believes in gender equality and wanted to send out a social message with their unique wedding.

Interestingly, this happened at a Lingayat heartland where, in the 12th century, Basavanna, a community icon had preached the equality of men and women. The fathers of both the grooms are ardent follower of Basavanna.

