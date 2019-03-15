Home States Karnataka

Elevated corridor: Don’t precipitate matters, says Karnataka High Court

In another attempt to stop the government from constructing the elevated corridor in the city, some citizen activists moved the Karnataka High Court.

Published: 15th March 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens from various groups join hands to protest against the proposed elevated corridors in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Citizens from various groups join hands to protest against the proposed elevated corridors in Bengaluru on Thursday.(Photo | Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In another attempt to stop the government from constructing the elevated corridor in the city, some citizen activists moved the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. The court admitted the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one of the activists groups in the city and has asked the government “not to precipitate matters” until the PIL is disposed of.The court has posted the next hearing to March 19. 

The PIL was filed following reports that the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) called tenders for North-South segment of 22km hurriedly before the Model Code of Conduct came into
effect. Although the admission of the PIL cannot be termed as a ‘Stay’, technically the KRDCL cannot  go ahead with the project till the court pronounces its final order.

Condemning the government for calling tenders hurriedly even without public consultation, various citizen groups said they will stage protest near Basaveshwara Circle on Saturday. They want the government to cancel the tenders. This is said to be the next such huge movement by the citizen groups after agitation against the Steel Flyover project in 2017.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prakash Belawadi, actor-cum-citizen activist, said, “First of all, we are not ready for such an agitation against the government. But look at the attitude of the government in the matter. Despite opposition, it is going ahead with the project. When citizens are demanding to know about the project, why is the government expediting it? And why is it not consulting the public in the matter? In fact, we had requested the government to have discussions on the merits and de-merits of the project. But that too has not taken place.” 

He added, “Let the government first consult the public and convince them on how the elevated corridor will help in reducing the city’s traffic. There are more than 2 lakh people participating in the signature campaign against the project. We urge the government to call off the tenders,” he said.   KRDCL floated tenders early this month before election dates were announced by the Election Commission of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp