Elevated corridor: Don’t precipitate matters, says Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another attempt to stop the government from constructing the elevated corridor in the city, some citizen activists moved the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. The court admitted the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one of the activists groups in the city and has asked the government “not to precipitate matters” until the PIL is disposed of.The court has posted the next hearing to March 19.

The PIL was filed following reports that the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) called tenders for North-South segment of 22km hurriedly before the Model Code of Conduct came into

effect. Although the admission of the PIL cannot be termed as a ‘Stay’, technically the KRDCL cannot go ahead with the project till the court pronounces its final order.

Condemning the government for calling tenders hurriedly even without public consultation, various citizen groups said they will stage protest near Basaveshwara Circle on Saturday. They want the government to cancel the tenders. This is said to be the next such huge movement by the citizen groups after agitation against the Steel Flyover project in 2017.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prakash Belawadi, actor-cum-citizen activist, said, “First of all, we are not ready for such an agitation against the government. But look at the attitude of the government in the matter. Despite opposition, it is going ahead with the project. When citizens are demanding to know about the project, why is the government expediting it? And why is it not consulting the public in the matter? In fact, we had requested the government to have discussions on the merits and de-merits of the project. But that too has not taken place.”

He added, “Let the government first consult the public and convince them on how the elevated corridor will help in reducing the city’s traffic. There are more than 2 lakh people participating in the signature campaign against the project. We urge the government to call off the tenders,” he said. KRDCL floated tenders early this month before election dates were announced by the Election Commission of India.