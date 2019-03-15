Home States Karnataka

JD(S) leaders take a dig at Sumalatha

JD(S) leaders indirectly took a dig at actor Sumalatha who has expressed interest in contesting as an independent candidate.

Actress Sumalatha Ambreesh

Actress Sumalatha Ambreesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

MANDYA:  While batting for Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, JD(S) leaders on Thursday indirectly took a dig at actor Sumalatha who has expressed interest in contesting as an independent candidate. The leaders avoided a direct reference to Sumalatha.

Prominent among them were the remarks made by Kumaraswamy. “When people of Mandya wanted to offer their last respects to Ambareesh, there were people who did not wish his body to be brought here. Now, they are talking about their association with Mandya,” he said. 

To ensure that the people of Mandya can bid farewell to the late actor, his body was brought here and taken back in a military helicopter, a facility extended for the very first time in the history of India to any leader, he said. “Today, however, Ambareesh’s fans who are criticising us in a demeaning manner should question their own conscience,” he said.

‘Don’t believe in WhatsApp, social media posts’

JD(S) leaders at the rally urged supporters not to believe in things circulated over social media and broadcasted in some electronic media.  This was in reference to the circulation of an old clip of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Nikhil ahead of the release of the latter’s first film ‘Jaguar’.  

Sumalatha

