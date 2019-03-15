Karnataka: After polls, you’ll have to pay for parking on roads

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those who park their vehicles on the road in front of their houses for free will have time only until after the general election results are out. After that — by July in all likelihood — they will have to pay for parking on the road or make arrangements to park vehicles inside residential compounds.

The state government has approved the Draft of Management and Maintenance of Parking Rules, 2018, proposed by the Urban development Department (UDD) recently, before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect. The department plans to implement the rules after the elections are over. Strict implementation of parking in public places will be enforced by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, told The New Indian Express, “The policy has been approved by the government. But we will be implementing it only after the elections. This will help reduce traffic congestion on streets and at major intersections.”

An official from the department said, “The parking policy was approved by the government before the Model Code of Conduct was announced. The BBMP, which is the nodal agency, may take one or two months after the elections to work on it. We expect that the parking policy will be implemented by July,” he said.

Parking space must for building plan

The policy envisages various plans such as management of on-street and off-street parking, parking on streets and lanes in residential areas, parking for differently-abled persons, overnight parking of transport vehicles, parking at railways stations, airports and Metro stations, parking of construction vehicles, charging facilities for electric vehicles, and no-parking and penalty for overstay in authorized parking areas.

With this the government wants to ensure prohibition of parking on high-density mobility corridors, 50 metres from intersections on each arm of the road at major intersections, and 25 metres from minor intersections. The parking plan in buildings will be mandatory for getting approval for building plans from BBMP. Permission to park only one car will be available available for a 1,200 sqft house. But for more number of vehicle parking spaces, a fee will be applicable for each additional space inside the residential premises.

On-street parking in residential areas will be charged as per the fee fixed by the Apex Monitoring committee in consultation with the respective Residents’ Welfare Associations. The BBMP will identify parking spaces for transport and heavy vehicles for making parking available overnight. However, parking of transport and heavy vehicles will be prohibited on other roads which are not listed by BBMP.