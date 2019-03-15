Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP decides not to field candidate in Mandya, to back Sumalatha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP may not field candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka after all. A day after Congress-JD(S) seat sharing plan was announced, the central leadership of the BJP has decided not to field a candidate in Mandya but back Sumalatha Ambareesh instead.

With JD(S) receiving the Mandya seat, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar becomes the official joint candidate of the alliance partners, essentially pouring cold water on Sumalatha’s hopes of contesting on a Congress ticket. Seizing the opportunity, the BJP has decided to provide Sumalatha with the one thing she lacks in her campaign- an organised structure and cadre support.

“Now that it is clear Sumalatha will contest as an independent, the party high command has decided to support her. This will remain the status quo unless there is a change of plans from her end. The point is to ensure JD(S)’ defeat,” said a BJP source.

Sumalatha Ambareesh and BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa are scheduled to meet on Friday to give shape to the proposed plan of support. Riding high on a sympathy wave, Sumalatha has already managed to gain the support of a chunk of devout JD(S) voters.

Local leaders of the Congress have also pledged to support Sumalatha even if she is contesting against the alliance’s candidate. The BJP’s decision to extend support is expected to bolster Sumalatha’s campaign. The BJP, sources suggest, also stands to gain from not fielding a candidate. The party had managed to receive close to 2.5 lakh votes in the recently concluded polls which was looked at as an achievement given that the BJP has no significant presence in the region.

Most of the votes that BJP gained was from the traditional Congress vote bank that refused to support JD(S) candidate LS Shivaramegowda despite him being the coalition’s common candidate. With Sumalatha in the fray this time, a huge chunk of votes from all parties are expected to be transferred to her essentially meaning that the BJP’s vote share will see a dip.

I am not alone, says actress

Mysuru: Veteran actress Sumalatha Ambareesh has expressed displeasure over Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy bragging about the arrangements made for the final rites of her husband Ambareesh.

“This is not the time to take her husband or her name for glorifying the arrangements made by the government,” she said. Sumalatha broke down and even refused to comment on Kumaraswamy narrating his efforts to bring in military chopper to fly veteran actor’s mortal remains.

On Thursday, she offered prayers at the Sri Chaluvanarayana Swamy temple in Melukote before embarking on a roadshow in the town. Clarifying that the Congress has not betrayed her husband, she said the party has been cheated in Mandya. She said she is not alone as she has support from people of Mandya.