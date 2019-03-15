Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Two thieves subjected to narco analysis test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Narco analysis, which is usually conducted on accused arrested in sensitive cases, was conducted on two people arrested in a theft case by Byadarahalli police, after all their efforts to find out where they had kept 8kg of stolen gold went in vain. Ravishankar and Chiranth were arrested by the Byadarahalli police of Ramanagar district in January in connection with the gold heist at Muthoot Finance on December 25 night last year.

The thieves had stolen gold ornaments weighing 13.5 kg worth over Rs 3 crore. The police had gathered clues about the accused and had arrested the duo. During interrogation, they had admitted to have stolen 13.5 kg of gold and had shown the place where they had hidden only 3.5 kg of gold jewels and it was recovered.

“However, they were not revealing any information about where they had hidden the remaining 8kg of gold. We tried to get the information from them, but in vain. Thus, we decided to subject them to narco analysis and took permission from court for it. 

“They were taken to Forensic Science Laboratory in Ahmedabad in Gujarat and were subjected to the test from February 25 to March 8. After that, they were brought back and remanded in judicial custody. We are waiting for the reports of the narco analysis to know where they have kept the booty,” a police officer said. 

