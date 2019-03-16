Home States Karnataka

SM Krishna extends support to Sumalatha's candidature from Mandya constituency

Sumalatha is likely to disclose details of her candidature on March 19. Only then, it may become clear whether she will contest on a BJP ticket or as an independent backed by the party.

Mandya Lok Sabha seat aspirant Sumalatha Ambareesh meets BJP Leader SM Krishna at his residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on Friday. | (Pushkar V | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Union Minister and BJP leader SM Krishna on Friday extended support to Sumalatha, wife of late actor and minister Ambareesh, for her candidature from Mandya constituency.

Krishna told reporters that he will discuss the issue of Sumalatha's candidature from the constituency with the BJP top leadership.

"We will discuss whether Mandya BJP will field its own candidate or extend support to Sumalatha. After a comprehensive discussion with everybody involved, including the party workers, a decision will be taken," he said.

Sumalatha, who had been an aspirant of the Congress ticket earlier, is expected to now either contest from a BJP ticket or as an independent backed by BJP. Sumalatha was snubbed by the Congress as the Congress-JDS coalition decided to field Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Vokkaliga-dominated constituency.

Considering the performance of BJP in the past bypoll in Mandya, when BJP had secured over 2.5 lakh votes, Krishna indicated that the candidature of Sumalatha will benefit the party.

On whether he will extend support if Sumalatha contested as an independent, Krishna said that he will back the candidate backed by his party.

CM flays Krishna, Sumalatha

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday hit out at both S M Krishna and Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Targeting Krishna for his remarks on 'dynastic politics', he tweeted that none from his family had entered any elected body via the 'back door's, unlike Krishna - who had knocked on JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda's door seeking election to Rajya Sabha.

In the five tweets, three were aimed at Krishna, where Kumaraswamy recalled the former's association with Congress and how he enjoyed power in the party.

Taking a dig at Sumalatha for her 'sudden concern' for farmers, he wrote, "Respected Sumalatha, I was overjoyed by your pro-farmer remarks. Neither I, nor my father know anything about farmers...".

He added that they were keen to listen to her advice on farming, as she has started talking about her experiences in agriculture after appearing out of nowhere.

