Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Get ready to shell out more for beer this summer

Beer lovers in the Karnataka will have to spend more for their drink in the near future, as the state excise department is all set to increase the prices. 

Published: 17th March 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Beer lovers in the state will have to spend more for their drink in the near future, as the state excise department is all set to increase the prices. The revised prices will be implemented from April 1. Sources from the department said that they have submitted a proposal to the government, requesting price hike, and the same will be notified and implemented from April 1. As per the proposal, the price of each 650 ml bottle of beer will go up by Rs 10 to Rs 20.

Confirming this, KS Shivanna, deputy director excise department (statistics) said, “It was announced in the budget and a gazette notification has also been issued. We will be issuing official notification about the price hike in the next three-four days.”According to officials, this is following the recent announcement made by the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in his budget, where he proposed for the hike in excise duty on drought beer and beer produced at micro breweries.

“The existing additional excise duty on beer is 150 per cent and with the new notification, it will be increased to 175 per cent. This would mean that  each bottle of 650 ml of beer will be charged Rs 10 to Rs 20 more,” explained Shivanna.

Sales go up 5 times in 10 yrs

Officials from the excise department say that the sale of the beer goes up five times in last 10 years. The annual income to state through excise department is around Rs 2,400 crore and officials said that they have been given the target to reach Rs 2,800 crore in 2019-20 financial year.“People have started stocking beer due to the upcoming elections. The rising heat has also been a factor,” said an official.

Highlights

  • Cost of beer prepared at micro breweries goes up by Rs 5 toRs 10 per litre

  • The excise duty on drought beer will be increased by 150 per cent as against the existing 115 per cent

  • Price of low alcoholic brewery will go up by Rs 5 to Rs 10 per litre

  • Model code of conduct will not affect the price hike, as it is already in process, even before the election dates were announced

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka beer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp