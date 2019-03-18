Home States Karnataka

After PM, State BJP leaders turn ‘Chowkidar’ on Twitter

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #MainBhiChowkidar social media campaign, leaders of the BJP took it to new levels on Sunday.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #MainBhiChowkidar social media campaign, leaders of the BJP took it to new levels on Sunday. The party leaders, including Union ministers and state unit office-bearers alike, added “Chowkidar” as a prefix to their social media username handles in an attempt to push the campaign to turn around Congress’ jibe against the Prime Minister. 
State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, and Ananth Kumar Hegde, MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Pratap Simha, Prahlad Joshi etc took on a new identity — Chowkidar — with a prefix to their account names. 

Party MLAs in the State followed suit despite severe mockery by the Congress and its supporters. “I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous. (sic)” said a tweet on B S Yeddyurappa’s Twitter timeline. A host of BJP legislators like K S Eshwarappa, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Limbavali and Kota Srinivas Poojari  added the prefix as well. The hashtag #ChowkidarPhirSe and #ChowkidarNarendraModi trended all day on Sunday even as Congress tried to counter it with their own #ModiWhereIsOurMoney campaign. 

Most Twitter accounts followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal account had changed their name to accommodate “Chowkidar” as their handle names. 
Lakhs of people had changed their account names to join the BJP’s campaign that deliberately targetted Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s jibe of “chowkidar chor hai” against PM Modi. The campaign is expected to reach more people in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. 
In the battle on social media, the BJP has managed to turn a jibe against Narendra Modi in its favour for the second time. The ‘chaiwallah’ jibe in 2014 had seen a similar wave in support of Modi. 

Siddu under fire for ‘small thieves’ reference 

Most leaders of the Congress mocked the “MainBhiChowkidar” campaign of the BJP but Congress leader Siddaramaiah came under fire specifically. “Thief impersonating as Policeman is the greatest tragedy of our times & an insult to the real ones. This disease is spreading to all the small thieves of our country who are trending #MainBhiChowkidar Wise people say, ‘The big thieves hang the little ones.’ #ChorHiChowkidar (sic),” Siddaramaiah tweeted on Saturday. His reference to ‘small thieves’ led  to severe backlash from the BJP and its supporters.

“Calling citizens ‘chor’ for pledging support to @narendramodi shows the mental stability of loser. A man who wears Hublot watches, roams in imported cars, abolishes Lokayukta should look at the pond of corruption he himself is rotting in #GetWellSoon” (sic) tweeted BJP Karnataka social media handle in response. Siddaramaiah’s timeline was flooded with criticism by Modi supporters who claimed that the former had referred to the common citizens of this country as thieves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chowkidaar Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp