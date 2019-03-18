Home States Karnataka

Nigerian girl wins 20 gold medals and 5 cash awards, shatters University of Mysore's record

Emelife Stella Chinelo, a 28-year-old from Nigeria, had returned to her country only recently after learning that she has topped the University of Mysore in MSc Chemistry.

(Right to left) Emelife Stella Chinelo, Sanjana Darla P and Meera Manahar Rao Anasane with their gold medals

(Right to left) Emelife Stella Chinelo, Sanjana Darla P and Meera Manahar Rao Anasane with their gold medals

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Emelife Stella Chinelo, a 28-year-old from Nigeria, had returned to her country only recently after learning that she has topped the University of Mysore in MSc Chemistry. However, she had no inkling about emerging as a ‘golden’ girl, which she came to know only a few weeks ago. 

On Sunday, Chinelo received 20 gold medals and five cash prizes, the highest ever in post-graduation studies, during the varsity’s 99th convocation.

An elated Chinelo told reporters that it was the result of hardwork and perseverance. “I devoted most of my time towards studies. I was either in the classroom or library. The reason why I chose India, especially the UoM, for higher studies is because of its scope for academic excellence,” she said.
Moreover, she is so good at Chemistry that she also topped Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Nigeria, where she studied BSc (applied chemistry).

A native of Anabra state in the eastern part of the African country, Chinelo wants to make a career in teaching in any part of the world. However, for the time being, she has landed a job as a teacher in her country. Her mother is also a teacher, while her father is a businessman.
 

