Stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s Kalaburagi rally today  

Published: 18th March 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Priyank Kharge and Kalaburagi SP Lada Martin Marbaniang prepare for Rahul’s Parivarthan Rally on Sunday| Express

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state Congress unit is all geared up for the ‘Parivartan rally’ to be addressed by party president Rahul Gandhi at NV Ground at 12.30 pm Monday.

Ahead of the event, Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge, North-East Range IGP Manish Kharbikar, and Kalaburagi SP Iada Martin Marbaniang visited the venue to oversee the arrangement.
Rahul is scheduled to head to the event directly after arriving in Kalaburagi. This is his second rally in Karnataka in a month, after the event held at Haveri earlier in March. Kharge told TNIE that over 1 lakh people will participate in Monday’s event.

According to political experts, Rahul is once again expected to raise the issue of the amendment to Article 371 J during his speech in Kalaburagi to remind people that it was the UPA government that brought it about for the benefit of the region. He may also applaud Mallikarjun Kharge’s role in parliament and the development works he has carried out in the Hyderabad Karnataka Region, and praise the programmes launched by the erstwhile Congress government in the state as well as by the present coalition government. 

At the same time, he would criticise the NDA government at the Centre as well as the failed ‘Operation Lotus’ by the Karnataka unit of BJP.

