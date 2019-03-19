Home States Karnataka

Election Commission makes voting accessible for disabled in Karnataka

 Election Commission in the state has received registrations of four lakh physically disabled voters and has left no stone unturned to ensure their voting process is hassle-free. 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Election Commission in the state has received registrations of four lakh physically disabled voters and has left no stone unturned to ensure their voting process is hassle-free. 

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, Sanjeev Kumar told The New Indian Express that visually impaired voters will be provided with Braille-enabled voter slips and voter guides. The visually impaired and blind voters will also be provided with the candidate list, that will be written in Braille. They will also have candidate symbols in braille.

Special buses will also be provided to all the physically challenged voters, which will be ferried from their home to the voting booths. 

“Earlier, very few differently abled persons would go to vote, due to lack of facilities. We have taken enough care in whatever way possible to ensure that physically challenged persons don’t have problem while casting their votes,” Sanjeev Kumar said.
Like last year, the ballot paper pasted on the voting machine with the name and party symbol of candidates would also be braille-enabled, he explained.

“The provision of pick-and-drop facilities for the physically challenged during elections is a new move, and we will also be providing wheelchairs at polling stations,” he said.

Moreover, the Election Commission will be appointing sign language interpreters at the booths. 

Appreciating the efforts, Swayamveda Narayan, a physically challenged person said, “I am so glad these measures are being taken by the central government to help people like us. There is no discrimination 
and we don’t feel helpless when such arrangements and facilities are given.” 
Member of Karnataka Welfare Association for Blind, Radhika NS, said, “Move to ferry us to the polling booth is an excellent facility. I just hope we are allowed to bring at least one family member or helper along with us to be there in the bus.” 
Poll personnel are also trained and sensitised regarding the needs of persons with disabilities.

SPECIAL MEASURES

  • Sign language interpreter
  • Wheel chairs provided
  • Pick up and drop from home to polling booths
  • Provision of ramps in requested booths
  • Candidate list put up outside written in braille
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp