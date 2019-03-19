Election Commission makes voting accessible for disabled in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Election Commission in the state has received registrations of four lakh physically disabled voters and has left no stone unturned to ensure their voting process is hassle-free.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, Sanjeev Kumar told The New Indian Express that visually impaired voters will be provided with Braille-enabled voter slips and voter guides. The visually impaired and blind voters will also be provided with the candidate list, that will be written in Braille. They will also have candidate symbols in braille.

Special buses will also be provided to all the physically challenged voters, which will be ferried from their home to the voting booths.

“Earlier, very few differently abled persons would go to vote, due to lack of facilities. We have taken enough care in whatever way possible to ensure that physically challenged persons don’t have problem while casting their votes,” Sanjeev Kumar said.

Like last year, the ballot paper pasted on the voting machine with the name and party symbol of candidates would also be braille-enabled, he explained.

“The provision of pick-and-drop facilities for the physically challenged during elections is a new move, and we will also be providing wheelchairs at polling stations,” he said.

Moreover, the Election Commission will be appointing sign language interpreters at the booths.

Appreciating the efforts, Swayamveda Narayan, a physically challenged person said, “I am so glad these measures are being taken by the central government to help people like us. There is no discrimination

and we don’t feel helpless when such arrangements and facilities are given.”

Member of Karnataka Welfare Association for Blind, Radhika NS, said, “Move to ferry us to the polling booth is an excellent facility. I just hope we are allowed to bring at least one family member or helper along with us to be there in the bus.”

Poll personnel are also trained and sensitised regarding the needs of persons with disabilities.

SPECIAL MEASURES