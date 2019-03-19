Home States Karnataka

Hassan or Tumkur for Deve Gowda? Family foxes opposition

Revanna’s statement gives rise to speculation that Gowda may stick to Hassan, his home turf. Revanna’s son Prajwal followed it up, saying he would welcome his grandfather’s decision. 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM Deve Gowda

Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By B R Uday Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Confusion continues over which seat JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will contest from — Hassan or Tumkur? The dilemma in the party is apparent, with contradictory statements emerging almost every day.

Even after the former Prime Minister announced that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be fielded from Hassan, his son H D Revanna said on Monday that Gowda can win from anywhere, as he commands 60 years of goodwill.

Revanna’s statement gives rise to speculation that Gowda may stick to Hassan, his home turf. Revanna’s son Prajwal followed it up, saying he would welcome his grandfather’s decision. 

Two senior JD(S) MLAs confirmed that Deve Gowda was looking to contest from Tumkur, until Revanna and Prajwal made their statements, leading to confusion.

When Gowda had named Prajwal his successor, about a week ago, he had considered contesting from Bangalore North or Tumkur. Later, the party’s internal intelligence reportedly suggested to Gowda that Bangalore North, being an urban constituency, is less favourable than Tumkur. 

JD(S) sources said in Tumkur, DyCM Dr G Parameshwara had assured them of help to win if Gowda contests, indicating that Gowda would prefer Hassan. Monday’s statements have given rise to much confusion and speculation. 

While some sources said that Gowda, Revanna and Prajwal were in a dilemma over where to contest from, others said they were making these statements to fox the opposition. Congressman A Manju, who joined BJP, had said he would not contest from Hassan if Deve Gowda was the JD(S) candidate, so this public posturing could be a poll strategy.

Revanna and his son Prajwal spoke after BJP reportedly finalized Hassan ticket for Manju.

Revanna said he was still urging Gowda to contest from Hassan, and that Prajwal was also ready to support his grandfather. Prajwal said he would be happy to campaign for his grandfather, if he was willing to reconsider his decision on Hassan. 

About a week ago, an emotional Deve Gowda had declared Prajwal as JD(S) candidate from Hassan and also sought blessings, at Mudalahippe village of Holenarasipur taluk. Revanna, Prajwal and others had also turned emotional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda Hassan Tumkur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp