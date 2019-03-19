Hassan or Tumkur for Deve Gowda? Family foxes opposition

B R Uday Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Confusion continues over which seat JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will contest from — Hassan or Tumkur? The dilemma in the party is apparent, with contradictory statements emerging almost every day.

Even after the former Prime Minister announced that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be fielded from Hassan, his son H D Revanna said on Monday that Gowda can win from anywhere, as he commands 60 years of goodwill.

Revanna’s statement gives rise to speculation that Gowda may stick to Hassan, his home turf. Revanna’s son Prajwal followed it up, saying he would welcome his grandfather’s decision.

Two senior JD(S) MLAs confirmed that Deve Gowda was looking to contest from Tumkur, until Revanna and Prajwal made their statements, leading to confusion.

When Gowda had named Prajwal his successor, about a week ago, he had considered contesting from Bangalore North or Tumkur. Later, the party’s internal intelligence reportedly suggested to Gowda that Bangalore North, being an urban constituency, is less favourable than Tumkur.

JD(S) sources said in Tumkur, DyCM Dr G Parameshwara had assured them of help to win if Gowda contests, indicating that Gowda would prefer Hassan. Monday’s statements have given rise to much confusion and speculation.

While some sources said that Gowda, Revanna and Prajwal were in a dilemma over where to contest from, others said they were making these statements to fox the opposition. Congressman A Manju, who joined BJP, had said he would not contest from Hassan if Deve Gowda was the JD(S) candidate, so this public posturing could be a poll strategy.

Revanna and his son Prajwal spoke after BJP reportedly finalized Hassan ticket for Manju.

Revanna said he was still urging Gowda to contest from Hassan, and that Prajwal was also ready to support his grandfather. Prajwal said he would be happy to campaign for his grandfather, if he was willing to reconsider his decision on Hassan.

About a week ago, an emotional Deve Gowda had declared Prajwal as JD(S) candidate from Hassan and also sought blessings, at Mudalahippe village of Holenarasipur taluk. Revanna, Prajwal and others had also turned emotional.