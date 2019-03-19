Karnataka: Two Gadag villages to boycott Lok Sabha elections

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Fed up with elected representatives turning their backs on them after the elections every time and leaving their villages in utter neglect, residents of Kadakola and Narayanpur in Gadag district have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kadakola, a village with a population of at least 8,000 and nestled in the lap of the scenic Kappatagudda hills, has not seen any progress for years. There are no proper roads, drinking water facilities or even a hospital.

Though elected representatives and top district officials had promised them time and again to meet their demand for basic amenities, nothing has materialised so far.

Irked over the lethargic attitude of the officials and elected representatives, the villagers have unanimously decided to boycott the election on April 23.

The village houses roughly 3,500 voters, and their boycott of the polls will in all probability affect political parties.

For villagers of Narayanpur, near Dambal, the priority is that their village be declared a ‘revenue village’ apart from providing basic amenities like roads. With a population of 400, this small village is difficult to access.

To reach this village, one has to travel 3 km from the Hirewaddatti Main Road. Hence, the villagers complain that political leaders only enter the village during elections and then turn their backs for good.