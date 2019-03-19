Home States Karnataka

Vijayapura City Corporation puts up shades to shield bikers at signals

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) recent reading, the temperature recorded was as high as 38 degrees Celsius in the city. 

By Mahesh M Goudar
VIJAYAPURA: With the mercury touching 38 degrees Celsius in Vijayapura city, the Vijayapura City Corporation (VCC) has provided some relief to bikers who have to wait at traffic signals in the sizzling heat.

The corporation has fixed green sheets at select junctions to provide shade to two-wheeler riders while they wait at signals. This comes after several bikers fainted due to oppressive heat at traffic signals.
The shades, such as that erected at Gandhi Chowk Circle, are supported by long poles on both sides of the road. Thousands of vehicles ply via this junction every day. If the VCC receives a good response from 
commuters, it plans to set up such sheets in all junctions of the city before the end of summer. 

Residents of Vijayapura have welcomed the initiative. Shivakumar Valikar, a resident, said, “We appreciate the efforts of the corporation; it shows the VCC’s concern towards the public. It should immediately put up shades at all traffic signals of the city.”

VCC assistant engineer Sharanabasappa Kembhavi said, “This unique initiative has been taken up because of the rising temperature. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders have to wait for a long time and many have fallen sick and unconscious. In order to address these issues and to save people from the scorching sun, we decided to provide green cover at traffic signals.”

Vijayapura City Corporation

