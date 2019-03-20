Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mandya still headache for Congress-JDS coalition after Sumalatha's entry

Convincing grassroot-level workers to join hands with their JD(S) counterparts was already a challenge for Congress in Mandya - a seat where JD(S) and Congress rivalry dates back to decades.

Published: 20th March 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:21 AM

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress and JDS leaders came together in a show of strength in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday but issues over seats, admittedly, remain a thorn in the partners’ arrangement. 
While noise is being made over Tumkur and the decision to hand it over to JDS, the real issue for the alliance partners lies in Mandya.

The official entry of Sumalatha Ambareesh in the fray has compounded the woes of the coalition that was already fighting a losing battle in bringing its workers together.

“We are holding meetings with the district leaders to sort out the differences. Action will be taken against any Congress leader seen publicly campaigning for any other candidate,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. 

Convincing grassroot-level workers to join hands with their JDS counterparts was already a challenge for Congress in Mandya - a seat where JDS and Congress rivalry dates back to decades.

“Politics in Mandya is not as simple as it is in the city. Congress workers did not go watch Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s debut movie because he is the son of a JDS man and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Mending those differences are impossible,” said a Congress party worker from Mandya town who did not wish to be named. 

With such differences at play, Sumalatha’s official entry as an independent candidate into the fray has given a new option to Congress workers who were unwilling to campaign for JDS-Congress coalition’s joint candidate Nikhil.

The ‘new option’ has come as a headache to JDS as well as the Congress with both parties under pressure to consolidate not just votes but also the perception of support. 

“JDS will treat Congress in Mysuru just how the Congress will treat the JDS in Mandya,” said a JDS leader, almost threatening that if his party does not get the Congress’ support - on paper and on ground — in Mandya, then the Congress should expect nothing more in return in Mysuru — a seat that has been given to Congress. 

“The situation is tricky but we are trying our best to talk to our party workers. We hope that we succeed. It is not necessary that the issues in Mandya should impact Mysuru or other constituencies,” a Congress party office-bearer said. 

