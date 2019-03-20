Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government implements 7th Pay Commission 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Finally, the state government has implemented the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for lecturers of government degree colleges and state universities. The state government has issued an official order on the implementation of the revised pay scale for lecturers drawing University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale.

With this, professors, who were drawing salaries between `15,000 and `35,000, will now get `57,700 per month. As per details from the Department of Higher Education, the maximum pay is `1.82 lakh. 
In the senior scale of assistant professors, instead of `39,000, they will now get a salary of `68,900 with maximum up to `2,05, 500. Associate professors will now get from `1,31,400 to `2,17,100.

The government notification states, “This revised pay is for teachers, librarians, Physical Education personnel and equivalent cadre staff in government institutions. And this revised pay scale will not apply to those who have not met the UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment as teachers.”
Prof Manjunath, president of Karnataka Government College Teachers Association, said, “We are happy as we have been waiting for this for a long time now.”

