H D Kumaraswamy to redraw Nikhil’s poll strategy

By

Express News Service

MYSURU: On Wednesday, when veteran actor Sumalatha’s massive road show caught the imagination of Karnataka, as she filed her nomination papers as an Independent, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his cabinet colleagues were glued to a television set in a resort in Krishnarajasagar. As they watched Ambareesh’s fans putting up a huge show at Silver Jubilee Park, Kumaraswamy knew that he would have to rejig son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s poll strategy.​

Upset that a few people were whipping up emotions in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, he reportedly said that his party too was capable of playing to sentiments. “We are also capable of speaking emotionally. The people of Mandya know who has done what,” he added.

Claiming that Nikhil had called on the families of deceased farmers’ families a year ago, and also discussed adoption of orphan children, he said that Nikhil has been with the people for a long time, and the people of Mandya would not be taken in by Sumalatha’s tears. The chief minister was in the town for a meeting with Zilla Panchayat members.

He briefed the 41 ZP members of the Congress and JD(S) on his vision for Mandya, his contribution to development of the district and appealed to them to stay united instead of falling prey to emotions. He hit out at Congress workers for participating in the rally.He also held talks with leaders to chalk out a strategy to counter Sumalatha, and has plans for a mega show on March 25 in Mandya city.

Meanwhile, Nikhil on Wednesday campaigned in Srirangapatna and Maddur, appealing to the people to give him an opportunity to serve and work for the development of Mandya.Going by the advice of priests and family members, Nikhil will file a set nomination papers at 12.30pm on Thursday, which is considered an auspicious time. He will file another set of papers on March 25.