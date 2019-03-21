Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy to redraw Nikhil’s poll strategy

Upset that a few people were whipping up emotions in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, he reportedly said that his party too was capable of playing to sentiments.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Shiva Kumar 
Express News Service

MYSURU:  On Wednesday, when veteran actor Sumalatha’s massive road show caught the imagination of Karnataka, as she filed her nomination papers as an Independent, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his cabinet colleagues were glued to a television set in a resort in Krishnarajasagar. As they watched Ambareesh’s fans putting up a huge show at Silver Jubilee Park, Kumaraswamy knew that he would have to rejig son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s poll strategy.​

Upset that a few people were whipping up emotions in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, he reportedly said that his party too was capable of playing to sentiments. “We are also capable of speaking emotionally. The people of Mandya know who has done what,” he added. 

Claiming that Nikhil had called on the families of deceased farmers’ families a year ago, and also discussed adoption of orphan children, he said that Nikhil has been with the people for a long time, and the people of Mandya would not be taken in by Sumalatha’s tears. The chief minister was in the town for a meeting with Zilla Panchayat members. 

He briefed the 41 ZP members of the Congress and JD(S) on his vision for Mandya, his contribution to development of the district and appealed to them to stay united instead of falling prey to emotions. He hit out at Congress workers for participating in the rally.He also held talks with leaders to chalk out a strategy to counter Sumalatha, and has plans for a mega show on March 25 in Mandya city.

Meanwhile, Nikhil on Wednesday campaigned in Srirangapatna and Maddur, appealing to the people to give him an opportunity to serve and work for the development of Mandya.Going by the advice of priests and family members, Nikhil will file a set nomination papers at 12.30pm on Thursday, which is considered an auspicious time. He will file another set of papers on March 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Nikhil Kumaraswamy Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp