Actor Prakash Raj files nomination as Independent candidate from Bangalore Central

The actor will be contesting from the seat against BJP's outgoing MP P.C. Mohan, who too filed his nomination from Bangalore Central seat on Friday.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 03:21 PM

Independent candidate from Bangalore Central constituency Praksh Raj files nomination papers for Lok Sabha Elections (Photo| EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: South Indian multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj on Friday filed his nomination to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central constituency as an Independent.

Raj, 53, who hails from this tech city, is a popular actor in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.

"National parties like BJP and Congress have failed the people. I would like to be the voice of the people," Raj told the media after filing his nomination.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate from the constituency. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its support to Prakash Raj.

