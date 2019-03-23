Home States Karnataka

Bhovi's urged to vote NOTA rather than BJP by community head

Addressing a massive gathering of the Bhovi community during a protest against the BJP,  called upon the Bhovi's in the state to press NOTA and not BJP in case their demand for Chitradur

Published: 23rd March 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Bhovi Gurupreet head Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy on Saturday threatened the BJP that the community would vote NOTA rather than the saffron party in case the ticket for the Chitradurga parliamentary constituency is not reconciled.

Addressing a massive gathering of the Bhovi community during a protest against the BJP in the city, he called upon the Bhovi's in the state to press NOTA and not BJP in case their demand for Chitradurga parliamentary constituency is not addressed by that party.

Severely criticising BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa for purposefully refusing ticket for Bhovi's, he said if no reconciliation of the ticket is done and Bhovi's are denied the ticket, the community would be requested to vote for NOTA, he added. Further, he also said that all over the state Bhovi's would be requested to vote against BJP.

Bhovi community leaders who are angry against the BJP is having a sizable number of voters in Chitradurga parliamentary constituency and denial of the ticket has made the community people to boil against BJP, with which many leaders have associated.

Thousands of Bhovi youths from various parts of the district took part in the rally that began from Neelakanteshwara temple to DC office circle where a public address was also held. The anguish has come in the community after BJP declared A Narayanaswamy as its official nominee from Chitradurga parliamentary constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NOTA BJP Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy B S Yeddyurappa Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp