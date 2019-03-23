Bhovi's urged to vote NOTA rather than BJP by community head

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Bhovi Gurupreet head Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy on Saturday threatened the BJP that the community would vote NOTA rather than the saffron party in case the ticket for the Chitradurga parliamentary constituency is not reconciled.

Addressing a massive gathering of the Bhovi community during a protest against the BJP in the city, he called upon the Bhovi's in the state to press NOTA and not BJP in case their demand for Chitradurga parliamentary constituency is not addressed by that party.

Severely criticising BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa for purposefully refusing ticket for Bhovi's, he said if no reconciliation of the ticket is done and Bhovi's are denied the ticket, the community would be requested to vote for NOTA, he added. Further, he also said that all over the state Bhovi's would be requested to vote against BJP.

Bhovi community leaders who are angry against the BJP is having a sizable number of voters in Chitradurga parliamentary constituency and denial of the ticket has made the community people to boil against BJP, with which many leaders have associated.

Thousands of Bhovi youths from various parts of the district took part in the rally that began from Neelakanteshwara temple to DC office circle where a public address was also held. The anguish has come in the community after BJP declared A Narayanaswamy as its official nominee from Chitradurga parliamentary constituency.