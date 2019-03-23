Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda to contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka's Tumkur

Polling in Tumkur and Hassan will be held in the first phase on April 18 along with 12 other seats in the central and southern regions of the state.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Deve Gowda

Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will contest from the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency in south Karnataka, a party official said on Saturday.

"Deve Gowda will file his nomination on March 25 at the deputy commissioner's office at Tumkur as a joint candidate of the JD-S-Congress alliance," said JD-S spokesman Ramesh Babu in a statement here.

Tumkur is about 70 km northwest of the state capital Bengaluru.

READ| Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mandya still headache for Congress-JDS coalition after Sumalatha's entry

The 85-year-old Gowda has shifted his parliamentary constituency from Hassan, about 180 km from here, after representing it for a record six times since 1991 to pave the way for his grandson Prajwal to contest in his place for the first time.

Prajwal, the only son of Deve Gowda's second son and state PWD Minister H.D. Revanna, filed his nomination on March 22 from the Hassan parliamentary seat, which is the traditional bastion of the Gowda clan.

Polling in Tumkur and Hassan will be held in the first phase on April 18 along with 12 other seats in the central and southern regions of the state.

Polling in the remaining 14 seats will be held in the second phase on April 23. ​Vote count in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats across the state will be on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda Tumkur Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Janata Dal-Secular

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp