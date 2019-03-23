Home States Karnataka

Ex-leader from Karnataka wants Congress barred from contests

KPCC member alleges that none of the top authorities have so far checked or kept accounts of donations and funds which the Congress has been receiving.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Former KPCC member has filed writ petition against top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Contending that the Congress party is functioning illegally, and all its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections be barred immediately from submitting the party’s B-forms, noted leader from Belagavi Shankar Munavalli filed a writ petition with the Dharwad High Court Bench against the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and five top party leaders, including AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

In his petition, slated to come up for hearing on March 28, the former KPCC member alleges that none of the top authorities, including the I-T department or Election Commission, have so far checked or kept accounts of donations and funds which the Congress has been receiving. 

He alleged, “I paid Rs 24 lakh towards the party fund in Belagavi in three instalments from 2015 to 2017. However, the amount has not come under the audit of either the party or Income Tax department. The party has not filed its I-T returns properly and the I-T department too has not issued summons.”  

