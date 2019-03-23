Lok Sabha polls 2019: Days after extending support to Sumalatha, actor Darshan's house stoned

By PTI

BENGALURU: Miscreants stoned the house of Kannada film actor Darshan and damaged his car Saturday, three days after he started canvassing support for actress Sumalatha, who is contesting from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son.

Sumalatha, the widow of popular Kannada film actor and three-time Mandya MP Ambareesh,is contesting as an independent against former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Flanked by an enormous crowd, she filed her nominations on March 20, which was followed by an emotional speech.

Darshan, who too hails from Mandya, is among the many film actors and prominent persons from the Kannada film industry, including Yash and 'Rockline' Venkatesh, who openly came out in support of Sumalatha.

According to police, the actor was in Hyderabad for shooting when the incident occurred in the early hours Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, Sumalatha said, "Such intimidating tactics will not work. Nobody can dare threaten Darshan and Yash. Our workers need not have to get provoked by such incidents."