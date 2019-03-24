Home States Karnataka

Dharwad building collapse death toll rises to 16 as rescue team recovers another body

The team found the body of 27-year-old Iranna Hadpad crushed under the walls and pillars in a decomposed state on Sunday morning by 2.30 am.

Published: 24th March 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Dharwad building collapse

Rescue operations underway at the site of Dharwad building collapse. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: On the sixth day of rescue work, the rescue teams have removed the body of Iranna Hadpad, 27, resident of Turkur Shigihalli in Bailhongal. He was trapped under the building which collapsed on Tuesday at Kumareshwar Nagar in Dharwad.

The team found the body on Sunday morning by 2.30 am. The body was crushed under the walls and pillars and was in a decomposed state. The rescue teams suspect around four people fear trapped under the debris. 

The relatives and parents of missing people are still waiting on the spot. A relative of Sahadev Solonki, Waghu and Navlu Jore who are still trapped inside said that they have lost all hopes of their survival. “We are hoping at least the rescue work is completed and wait can be over. As per the rescue teams, no one could be alive under the debris since the tragedy took place six days ago,” he said.

Rescue work may conclude today 

As much as 50 per cent of the work is done and in remaining work is taken on a war footing. The work might get complete by Sunday evening and the site will be cleaned by Monday.

Boycott election for injustice compensation: Activist

Social Activist, B D Hiremath and other public expressed the anger against the state government and district administration in connection with the compensation and relief fund. “Instantly the government should distribute Rs 10 lakh for the deceased families. If the negligence attitude continues the public will boycott the election and will go for NOTA,” he said.

