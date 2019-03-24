Home States Karnataka

In the madness of politics, netas talk fast and loose 

It is sad that people with social responsibility (politicians) use such words, which is against the rights of people suffering from mental disorders.

Published: 24th March 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Politicians who want to make a point or two against their opponents, often dip into a limited vocabulary to come up with words like “mad”, “mentally ill”, “manasik asvastya” or elaborate it to “mental hospital ko bhejna hai (admit to mental hospital)” or “mental ilaaj chahiye” and much more. 
However, most of them are not aware that such remarks are derogatory to the mentally disabled, and are not politically correct either. 

Prof Dr B N Raveesh, chairperson of Legal Sub-Committee of Indian Psychiatry Society (IPS), has raised objections to politicians using discriminatory terminologies related to mental illness, and complained to the Election Commission of India. 

“Many politicians and persons with certain political affiliations use terminologies related to mental instability and such remarks are heard more during election campaigns. This is widely circulated on social media, and even print and electronic media covers them.

It is sad that people with social responsibility (politicians) use such words, which is against the rights of people suffering from mental disorders. The words used are discriminatory, inhuman and degrading. It’s time the ECI cautioned them to refrain from doing so, and also bring it under the election code of conduct,” he said.   

Prof Dr Suresh Bada Math, co-chairperson of IPS said, “India is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on Rights to Persons with Disability (UNCRPD) and our nation has passed the Mental Health Care Act 2017, keeping the obligations of implementation UNCRPD.We request ECI to look into this.” Sociologist Prof R Indira, who is also the president of Indian Sociological Society, opines politicians should maintain decency.  

Karthik Gowda, president of Human Rights Forum and Anti-Corruption Forum of Mysuru, said, “Today, the public is reacting, and raising its voice against such remarks. However, unless there is a huge public protest and action by ECI, it’s difficult to bring in a change.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elections Politicians speech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp