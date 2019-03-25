Home States Karnataka

Flood trauma still haunts Kodagu

Coffee growers at work at an estate in Kushalnagar. The floods in Kodagu last year have led to poor coffee yield, adding to the woes of growers; (right) the road between Somwarpet and Madikeri, which was ravaged by floods, is yet to be rebuilt | Udayshankar S

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

For A S Poovaiah of Kandanakolli it has been a run from pillar to post for the past seven months to claim the relief amount for the losses he suffered during the recent floods in Kodagu. It was in August last year when the floods claimed at least 20 lives and left several properties damaged, while some perished with no sign of their existence.

It was about seven years ago that Poovaiah returned to his native place in Somwarpet taluk. He opened a tea shop near his house, besides cultivating coffee on less than an acre land.

When heavy rains flooded the district, the land in front of his house caved in, partially damaging his home. Cracks remain on the walls as a grim reminder of the devastation.

When compared to other parts of Somwarpet taluk, Hattihole and Kandanakolli bore the most brunt during the floods, Poovaiah said. Amid this, the dip in the coffee yield this time has added to the worries of most planters. In rain-fed areas, it is a tough time for most except those who have borewells and drip irrigation facility, he added.

Unlike Poovaiah, Sharan who works at a studio in Madikeri said, “Those who got relief cheques earlier continue to receive the same, while those who suffered minimum damages are being ignored. The relief amount may be measly, but a few thousands of rupees still matter to some of us.”

For Zakariya and Raseena, a couple who run a tea shop at Mullasoge in Kushalnagar, it has been a continuous fight to claim the benefits from the local gram panchayat. It was with great difficulty that the couple with two children built a house after raising loans from a women self-help group Raseena is associated with.

When The New Indian Express spoke to several people about the response from authorities concerned, they said that while the houses are being built to rehabilitate those who lost their houses at Jambur in Somwarpet taluk, the others continue to be at the mercy of the babus.

“Hence, most of us have decided to raise the issue when the candidates come knocking on our doors while campaigning before the Lok Sabha elections,” Zakariya said.

Moreover, Kodagu being a part of the Mysore parliamentary seat (it came to be known as Mysore-Kodagu constituency following delimitation of constituencies in the country in 2009) is also to be blamed for the district not getting what it needs, says Shivappa, a retired employee of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

He is a resident of Gonimalur vilage near Kushalnagar.

Shivappa said, “Before becoming a part of Mysore LS constituency, Kodagu was under Mangalore LS constituency. It’s like from the fire to the frying pan with Mysuru getting all the attention. Kodagu’s development can be guaranteed only when it is granted the status of a separate constituency.

Though Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has announced formation of two new taluks - Kaveri and Ponnampet, it will still take sometime to reap the benefits.”

